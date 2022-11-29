Alyssa Milano on Returning Tesla: ‘So Annoyed’ Musk Bought Twitter to Destroy It Instead of Ending World Hunger

Actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Alyssa Milano said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she returned her Telsa in part because she is “so annoyed” Elon Musk bought Twitter “to destroy it” instead of using that money to end world hunger.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “You know your name popped up over the weekend when you tweeted you returned your Tesla. So you used to be a support of Elon Musk’s vision. What happened? What changed your mind?”

Milano said, “Well, for me, speaking of #MeToo, when he was accused of sexual misconduct and paid out $250,000 to this person. I decided like I can’t live in that hypocrisy of driving that car when that happened. But also, I’m kind of like, I’m so annoyed with all of these billionaires, with the exception of a few, but especially with Elon Musk. You buy Twitter to destroy it for $40 billion. Forty-billion dollars, Elon Musk, imagine if he donated that money to UNICEF. He would change the world. There would be no hunger.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “He could go in his pocket and donate that money.”

Milano said, “He could go in his pocket. It wouldn’t even cost $40 billion, but these guys, I mean.”

Behar said, “There’s a load of electric cars coming on the market.”

Co-host said Sunny Hostin said, “And inexpensive ones as well, fairly inexpensive. I do have a legal note, Elon Musk has denied these allegations of sexual misconduct, calling them utterly untrue.”

