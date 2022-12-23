GOP Rep. Davidson: ‘Appalling’ to Add Earmarks to Omnibus when We Still Have Unspent COVID Money

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) stated that the new spending on earmarks contained in the omnibus bill is “appalling” especially when you consider that there is already “tons of cash still sitting out there unspent” from prior COVID relief packages passed by Congress and that it seems like members of Congress want to be like mayors and members of town councils and get local pet projects.

Davidson said, “The earmarks are appalling and certainly out of line with most of our communities, and fundamentally, it looks like every member of Congress wants to be a mayor or a town councilperson, they’re putting all these little projects into every little town and burgh in their district. And the reality is, that’s what the state legislature is supposed to do, that’s what communities are supposed to do with local dollars. And a lot of them still have COVID dollars. We could have simply passed language that said, hey, the money you’ve still got left over from COVID, you can use, but you’re accountable to your local population for how you use it. There’s tons of cash still sitting out there unspent because of the strings attached from COVID.”

