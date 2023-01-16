Uvalde Mayor: Abbott’s Right, Biden Got ‘Sanitized’ View of Border

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Uvalde, TX Mayor Don McLaughlin argued that President Joe Biden’s visit to the border was “sanitized” and Biden “didn’t see what we see every day” or what ranchers and communities like Del Rio and Eagle Pass see.

McLaughlin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:55] “I agree…that the immigration system is broken here in the United States. And it’s a shame that we have two parties that can’t sit at a table, neither one of them is going to get 100% of what they want, but we do have a broken system. And I agree with what Gov. Abbott (R) said, they sanitized the border for a week before President Biden got to El Paso. He didn’t see what we see every day. He didn’t see what the ranchers in south Texas are going through or the communities of Del Rio or Eagle Pass that are just overwhelmed with these people. I mean, there has to be a solution and neither party wants to sit at the table and do it. It’s got to be my way or the highway. That’s not just going to work anymore. We need to come to common ground and come up with a solution that works for everybody.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett