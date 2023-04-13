GOP Rep. Salazar: Alleged Pentagon Leak Confirms our Warnings that China Is in Americas ‘for War’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) stated that while the alleged leak of classified documents should not have taken place, “we also have to concentrate on what that documentation says,” in particular the “mind-boggling” information on China’s influence in Latin America that China’s involvement in the Americas is “not for trade, but for war.”

Salazar said, “Well, the impact is that these things should not be happening, and we — as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, we’re going to get to the bottom of it, and these type[s] of leaks cannot be happening ever.”

She continued, “But we also have to concentrate on what that documentation says, and specifically, when it comes to my part of the world with China and the penetration, the Chinese penetration in Latin America is mind-boggling. And that is something that we have been saying in the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s subcommittees for the Americas, that the Chinese are here, not for trade, but for war. So, even though we should have not leaked these documents, once it has happened, the information that we have read is mind-boggling.”

