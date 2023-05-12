White House: You Can’t Compare Border to Afghanistan Withdrawal — ‘Not Chaos’ at Border, ‘at Least Not Right Now’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby criticized comparisons between the situation on the border and the withdrawal from Afghanistan and stated that “it’s not chaos down there at the border, at least not right now.”

Kirby reacted to a clip of Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) stating that the situation on the border is as chaotic as the withdrawal from Afghanistan by stating, “I think it’s just incorrigible to compare what we’re trying to do with safe and effective pathways coming in through the border to what happened with Afghanistan. It is not at all the same situation. And the footage that you just showed demonstrates that it’s not chaos down there at the border, at least not right now. We’re doing everything we can to strike a right balance here between providing legal pathways into the country but enforcement of our border laws, of our need to have a safe and secure border there, Jake. And if the Congressman really cared that much about helping with the southern border situation, then he would enjoin his colleagues in the Congress to pass legislation, to pass immigration reform to dust off and take a look at the immigration reform that the president put on Capitol Hill the day he took office, which has not yet been acted on.”

