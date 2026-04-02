Trump Announces Pam Bondi Is out of His Administration, Todd Blanche to Serve as Acting Attorney General

Attorney General Pam Bondi is moving to the private sector, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche is stepping in to serve as acting attorney general.

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon to announce the changes.

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” he wrote. “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900.”

“We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General,” he added.

Semafor’s Shelby Talcott reported Thursday morning that Trump informed Bondi her time in the role was drawing to an end on Wednesday. The discussion would have come hours after Trump and Bondi attended oral arguments for the birthright citizenship case, Trump v. Barbara, at the Supreme Court earlier Wednesday.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy confirmed that Bondi would be out as attorney general and that Blanche would be assuming the post moments before Trump’s Truth Social announcement. Doocy noted that “the president said he was preparing some remarks” during their phone call in the afternoon.

Bondi began serving as Trump’s attorney general on February 5, 2025.

Before he served as Trump’s deputy attorney general, Blanche represented Trump in the business records case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in April 2024.

Multiple reports floated Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin as a potential replacement before Trump’s announcement of Blanche as the acting attorney general