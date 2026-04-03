President Donald J. Trump’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal seeks to end numerous gun controls implemented by ATF (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) during Joe Biden’s term in office.

Page 44 of the budget proposal contains the heading, “Protects the Constitutional Rights of American Citizens.”

Immediately after the heading, it says, “The Budget affirms the President’s commitment to definitively protect the Second Amendment and other constitutional rights of citizens.”

It states that protection of Second Amendment rights “includes investing $1.4 million for a new office within the Civil Rights Division solely dedicated to protecting Second Amendment rights from unlawful infringement on the right to bear arms and pursuing cases to definitively enshrine those rights in perpetuity…”

The Biden-era gun controls come into view about halfway through the paragraph, where it says:

The Budget continues to support the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) efforts to reverse regulations imposed by prior administrations that have effectively criminalized law-abiding gun ownership. The previous administration used the ATF to attack gun-owning Americans and undermine the Second Amendment by: requiring near-universal background checks; subjecting otherwise lawful gun owners to up to 10 years in prison for failing to register pistol braces that make it possible for disabled veterans to use firearms; the imposition of excessive restrictions on homemade firearms; and the revocation of Federal Firearms Licenses.

Gun Owners of America said the budget “affirms Trump’s pro-2A agenda.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.