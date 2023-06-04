McCarthy: Debt Ceiling Deal a ‘Beginning of Turning the Ship’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) insisted the debt ceiling deal reached by House Republicans and the Biden White House was the “beginning of turning the ship.”

“Mr. Speaker, thanks so much for joining us this morning,” FNC host Maria Bartiromo said. “Congratulations to you after all of this work you have put into this. How are you feeling this morning after the president signed the bill into law?”

“I feel good, Maria because it’s the first time that we’re finally spending less than we spent the year before,” McCarthy replied. “This is the largest cut in American history. If you look at the Congressional Budget Office or if you look at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, it shows that, that more than $2.1 trillion is going to be cut over the next 10 years. And think about where we have come from. The president said he would never negotiate with us, that he would only raise the debt ceiling with no cuts whatsoever or to raise taxes. There are no taxes. There’s no new government programs. We actually got more than you thought in the process that we could get to this point.”

“So it’s not perfect, but it is a beginning of turning the ship,” he added. “Now we have got to do the rest of the job.”

