Ron Johnson: FBI, DOJ Interfering in 2024 Presidential Election as They Had in 2016, 2020

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) called the Justice Department’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump interference in the 2024 presidential election.

The Wisconsin Republican noted the trend of the DoJ’s involvement in the past two presidential elections, adding this was a continuation of 2016 and 2020.

“Well, when you consider the exoneration of Hillary Clinton, when you consider the fraudulent and corrupt investigation on Russian collusion, which was a complete lie, and the FBI knew it was, you put all these things together, the FBI, Department of Justice interfered in the 2016 election, in the 2020 election,” he said. “And here we go again. They’re going to be interfering in the 2024 election. They already have. What a mess. Obviously, President Trump’s going to have an ability to defend himself. But will he be able to defend himself quickly? Or is this going to drag on and on and on?”

“So it’s hard not to be suspicious of what the Department of Justice is doing once again,” Johnson continued. “As you mentioned, the investigation of Hunter Biden has been dragging on for years. They’re able to wrap up this investigation very rapidly. In addition, they announced it pretty much the same day when the details of the FBI human — confidential human source is going to be revealed by members of Congress. And I won’t steal the congresswomen’s thunder here. But it’s all suspicious. And it’s just a horrible mess.”

