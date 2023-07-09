Gingrich: Biden Administration ‘Enormously Dangerous’ to America’s Survival

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich called the Biden administration “dangerous” to the country’s survival.

According to the former House Speaker, Biden was acting as an “enormous asset” for Chinese communism.

“Newt, let me get your take on the field,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Who has what it takes in 2024 to deal with communist China? And what do you think this meeting with Janet Yellen tells us?”

“I mean, the Biden administration is either corrupt or lives in a fantasyland,” Gingrich replied. In either case, it’s dangerous to the United States. If Yellen actually believes what she’s saying, she’s in a total fantasyland. And when I watch, for example, the secretary of state, who’d been paid, I think, over a million dollars a year by the University of Pennsylvania with money which I think came directly from communist China, I’m not particularly reassured.”

“So I think, whether it’s on a fantasy front or a corruption front, the Biden administration is enormously dangerous to the survival of America and an enormous asset in the creation of a Chinese communist dominant system,” he added. “I think it’s enormously difficult.”

