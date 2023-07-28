Dean Obeidallah: Pardoning Trump Like Pardoning Osama bin Laden

Left-wing radio host Dean Obeidallah said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that any president in the future pardoning former President Donald Trump, if he is convicted on January 6-related charges, would be like pardoning Osama bin Laden for Sept. 11, 2001.

During an interview with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Megyn Kelly asked, “Would you commit to pardoning him on any federal charges against him?”

DeSantis answered, “I’m going to do what’s right for the country. I don’t think it would be good for the country to have an almost 80-year-old former president go to prison.”

He added, “At the end of the day, do we want to move forward as a country, or do we want to be mired in these past controversies?”

Obeidallah said, “The idea of pardoning, like we’re gonna move on? Imagine that sentiment after 9/11. Let’s just let bin Laden go. Let’s just move on as a nation. We had a terrorist attack on our Capitol. January 6 was an act of domestic terrorism. That is what FBI Director Christopher Wray terristified the attack was. ”

He added, “Everyone involved has to be held accountable. We don’t move on, we hold people accountable. So it doesn’t happen again. That’s very important. Democrat, Republican, doesn’t matter, your president, you attempt a coup, you must go to prison. I think you should spend your last days in prison and not to be cruel but as a message to anyone even a Democratic demagogue in the future, you can’t do this in getting away with this, as we believe in this democratic republic.”

