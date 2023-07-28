Graham: Special Counsel Needed to Replace Weiss After Failed Hunter Biden Plea Agreement

On Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss should be replaced by a special counsel given the failed plea deal his office tried with President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.

Graham told host Sean Hannity that he believed “a new set of eyes” were needed for the case. The South Carolina Republican said given the failed deal, Weiss had lost credibility.

“You know, I’ve been a lawyer most of my life,” he said. “I love the law. I love politics. But here’s what I can tell you, there is no way to repair the damage done from this plea deal. We need a new set of eyes on the Hunter Biden case. The Weiss team is disqualified. Everything the whistleblower said about this unfair process has been proven true by the plea deal.”

“Nobody in your audience would get a deal like this,” Graham said. “Nobody in America would get a deal like this. So here’s what I’m calling for, for the Weiss team to be replaced by special counsel. There is no way in hell I trust the Weiss team to fairly administer justice, given this plea deal and all the things they’ve done.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor