CNN’s Fanone: Trump, Osama bin Laden Both Terrorists Who Committed ‘Horrific Acts’ Against Americans

CNN law enforcement analyst, former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone said Wednesday on “CNN Tonight” that both Osama bin Laden and former President Donald Trump were both terrorists who committed “horrific acts” against the American people.

Partial transcript as follows:

FANONE: When I first learned about the indictment, I had a long conversation with a friend of mine, Ryan Reilly, and I told him how proud I felt to be an American at that moment. Much in the way that I did when I learned that our military had killed Osama bin Laden. I just felt incredibly proud.

LAURA COATES: These two seem comparable to you?

FANONE: Incredibly proud to have been —

COATES: I’m sorry, I don’t want to cut you off, but why that comparison in particular?

FANONE: I believe they’re comparable.

COATES: In what way?

FANONE: Absolutely. Osama bin Laden was a terrorist who committed a horrific act against American people and against our republic. And I believe that Donald Trump is a terrorist who committed horrific acts against the American people.

COATES: You can imagine that is a very eyebrow raising statement to say the least, the notion of Osama bin Laden and the comparison to Donald Trump. It likely speaks to just how deeply you have been concerned and have felt about all of this. But are you concerned that statements like that, or the rhetoric surrounding what his role has been is going to cloud people’s view of this indictment as a fair process?’

FANONE: I think that the only person or people whose view matters with regards to this indictment are the jurors who will eventually be sat and listen to the facts, and ultimately make a judgment as to whether or not Donald Trump is guilty of the charges that Jack Smith and the Department of Justice have brought forward.