MSNBC’s Jason Johnson: GOP Has Turned into a Terrorist ‘Religious Cult’ Called ‘MAGA’

MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson said Tuesday on “Deadline” that the Republican Party was now a terrorist religious cult called “MAGA.”

Johnson said, “Whenever you have a state that’s like eking towards blueness or purple, you see a gerrymandered Republican legislature try to block people’s access to vote, change what the voting rules are, change the voting times. Sometimes it works, but occasionally if you get a universal issue like abortion, people get angry and then they’re going to turn out the vote. Republicans show again because they’re not a party, they are a dime store front for a terrorist organization at this point called MAGA, you basically see that the Republicans over and over and over again snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.”

He continued, “They could have just been happy with the Dobbs decision by a corrupt and highly influenced and basically completely dismissive Supreme Court at this point, but, no, they had to go further. Now they’ve angered a bunch of people.”

Johnson added, “I wish more people would turn out in general elections and get rid of the legislatures that do this, but this is another example of an organization that’s no longer a party and operates more like a cult and a religious cult than an actual representation of policy preferences of the people.”

