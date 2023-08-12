Capehart: People Think It Took Too Long to Have a Special Counsel Because of ‘Anti-Hunter Biden’ Media

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that people think it took too long to name a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case “Because they’ve been fed a steady diet, anti-Hunter Biden, anti-Biden family diet for months, if not years, and trying to equate what’s happening with the president’s son to what’s happening” with 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

Capehart said, “I was struck by something also in Lisa’s reporting [from the Iowa State Fair], where folks — she said, folks there are like, well, it’s about time. Why hasn’t this happened? And you know why they’re thinking that way? Because they’ve been fed a steady diet, anti-Hunter Biden, anti-Biden family diet for months, if not years, and trying to equate what’s happening with the president’s son to what’s happening with the former President of the United States, who now has three indictments against him for very serious crimes, two of them, and maybe another one coming next week. So, they’re not equivalent, but when you get that steady diet of anti-Hunter Biden news from a particular cable network, I get why they think, what took them so long?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett