Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: We Need to Keep Current Tariffs, Including Trump’s, on China

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Ranking Member Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) argued that current tariffs on China need to be kept in place, especially in the industries where China doesn’t follow economic rules. He also stated that in the face of the numerous instances of “economic aggression” from the Chinese Communist Party, “I think that these tariffs provide a space for our industry to thrive and to compete. And so, in that regard, I think that they are necessary.”

Host Bret Baier asked [relevant exchange begins around 5:05] “So, on the economic front, Congressman, should the tariffs, the current tariffs on China remain in place, or should they be lifted?”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “I think that they should be in place, certainly, for certain industries where they’re just not playing by the rules of the road so to speak. There is economic aggression left and right. And, I think, in other areas, we have to see. But I think that these tariffs provide a space for our industry to thrive and to compete. And so, in that regard, I think that they are necessary.”

