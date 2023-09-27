Pressley: Whether Border Is Secure Is ‘for Another Day’ — It’s Secure Because It’s Not ‘New’ to Have Millions Crossing

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) asserted that the border is secure even though there are millions of people crossing illegally, because that “is not a new crisis” and the large number of illegal migrants is due to many factors. She also stated that whether or not the border is secure “is a conversation for another day.”

Pressley said, “No doubt about it, our border is secure, and we are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis and we have to fix a broken system –.”

Host Jake Tapper then cut in to clarify whether Pressley was asserting that the border is secure.

She responded, “I believe that we are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis, and there needs to be federal investment to support those migrant families. And I work with a number of those community-based organizations on the ground, and they need more support, they need more federal support. This is a humanitarian crisis, and it’s the consequence of a number of longstanding, broken policies that are very consequential for asylum seekers, TPS holders, and DACA recipients writ large. But that is a conversation for another day.”

Tapper then asked, “I don’t disagree with this being a humanitarian crisis at all. But just to get some clarity on this, and, sure, it’s a conversation for another day, but do you think that the border is secure? I just — is that what you said?”

Pressley answered, “Yes. The border is secure. And we are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis that has been created by a broken system.”

Tapper then asked, “But if you have millions of undocumented migrants coming into the country, how is the border secure?”

Pressley responded, “Jake, this is not a new crisis. It does require more political will and commitment. It is a humanitarian crisis. We should treat it as such. And, again, representing one of the most diverse constituencies in the country, and, in fact, I Chair the House Haiti Caucus, I represent the third-largest Haitian diaspora in the country, and what I see on the ground is community-based organizations and municipalities who need federal support.”

Tapper then said, “I’m not disagreeing with anything you’re saying, except for the idea that the border is secure. If you have people crossing the border, it’s just, by definition, not secure. If you have people coming to the United States — in fact, one of the arguments being made, and I think it’s an argument worth considering — is that, because our border is so porous, millions of people make this very unsafe journey, millions of people give money to people who prey on them, coyotes, and take them on these journeys to cross into the United States, preying on them, vulnerable people, and that’s because the border is not secure. Because it is not secure, they go on this journey, and one of the arguments that is made — and maybe you disagree with it — is that the border should be secure so as to discourage people from making this journey. So that, if people want to try to come to the United States and declare asylum and seek asylum, they go through the proper corridors and not just try to cross illegally. But it just seems like just such a refusal to acknowledge reality to say that the border is secure when we all know millions of people are crossing the border illegally every year.”

Pressley responded, “Jake, and that is a consequence of a number of things. We have climate refugees, people that have been — in regions that are destabilized by extreme weather events. We have people that are fleeing violence and corruption, and so, we just have to acknowledge why someone would leave their native country and their family and risk so much. It is because they are (audio gap) — and asylum is a human right. And so, we must do better and more by TPS holders, by DACA recipients, and asylum seekers. And we must do more and better by those who already call this country home who stand to really struggle if there is a Republican government shutdown that could have been avoided if the Republicans knew how to govern.”

Tapper then asked, “Okay. It sounds like in there, you acknowledge that there are millions of people crossing the border illegally, which would mean that the border’s not secure. But I don’t disagree with any of the points you made about these people are trying to seek better lives and they’re escaping all sorts of horrible things. But would you grant me the point that the border is not secure?”

Pressley answered, “Jake, that is a conversation for another day. Right now, I’m squarely focused on preventing a government shutdown.”

