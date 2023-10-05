Cuellar: Biden Won’t Show People Being Deported Because He’s Scared of Activists

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration needs to show people being deported, but won’t do it because they don’t want to upset immigration advocates.

Cuellar said that he thinks building a wall won’t work and the key is to get Mexico to do more and deport people. He added, “This administration is doing some deportations, but they don’t show them. They’re afraid to show people going back like President Obama and Secretary Jeh Johnson did. You’ve got to show repercussions, and you’ve got to show video of people going back, and not just streaming across over here.”

Host Jake Tapper then asked, “Why do you think they’re afraid to show the repercussions? Why do you think they’re afraid to show people being deported and going back south of the border?”

Cuellar answered, “I’ll tell you, I had a conversation with somebody there, and this is what they said, we don’t want to get our immigration advocates angry at us. That’s it. That’s what somebody told me there.”

Cuellar added that while Biden’s handling of the border has improved, it still needs more improvement.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett