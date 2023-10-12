Dem Rep. Moulton: Harvard Would Have Had Faster Response if Students Blamed U.S. for 9/11

During an interview with NewsNation aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) slammed Harvard students for justifying terrorism against Israel and stated that if the same student groups had blamed the U.S. for the September 11 attacks, “the response from places like Harvard would be quite direct and it would have been faster than what we saw here.”

Moulton said that the Harvard students are “obviously missing the absolute horrific nature of these attacks, because anyone who’s actually seen the photos or videos of what these Hamas militant terrorists did just has to be appalled. Just as a human, you have to be appalled. But they’re also missing the bigger picture here, which is that we should be able to have a good, legitimate, honest — morally and intellectually honest — debate about Israeli policies and Palestinian policies and where the Israeli government has gone wrong, where the Palestinians have gone wrong. But none of that justifies terrorism, and that’s what these student groups are doing.”

Moulton also said, “Imagine if these same student groups had blamed America after 9/11 and said, oh, America must have upset some people in the world, that’s why we got attacked. You can imagine that the response from places like Harvard would be quite direct and it would have been faster than what we saw here.”

