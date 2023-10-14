Graham: ‘If Israel Does Not Occupy Gaza, They Will Get Hit Again’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued Israel had to occupy the Gaza Strip or face a renewed threat from Hamas.

The South Carolina Republican described it as a “World War II-type action.”

“Well, you know Israel has no choice but to go into Gaza and occupy the Gaza Strip and destroy Hamas, or they’ll get hit again,” Graham said. “The old way of doing business died with those babies. So this is a World War II-type action, total war against Hamas. I’m not calling for the eradication of the Palestinian people. There are plenty of Palestinians I know I consider friends. All Palestinians are not Hamas, but I’ll tell you this, Hamas and the ayatollah of Iran want to kill all the Jews just like the Nazis.”

“So I struck a nerve on your show,” he continued. “People watch your show. I’m here to tell you that the response by Israel and the civilized world will be to fight back against a religious war with a war of humanity. We’re not fighting for a faith. We’re fighting for human decency. If Israel does not occupy Gaza, they will get hit again. Enough is enough. Here’s what I worry about tonight: are 100,000 rockets pointed at Israel in the hands of Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran in Lebanon. It is my fear that Biden is not sending a clear signal to the Iranians. The Iranians are threatening to attack Israel from in mass, from Hezbollah to front war. They’re threatening to hit our soldiers in Iraq and Syria if we don’t back off.”

“It is now imperative to let the Iranians know that escalation on your part by Hezbollah means we hit you,” Graham added.

