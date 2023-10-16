Ocasio-Cortez: I Have Concerns About Israel Pursuing ‘Collective Punishment’ on Gaza

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight” that she had concerns about Israel using “collective punishment” in Gaza.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I think what is important, in terms of response, is Israel does have a right to self defense. I think what we need to take a look at in this situation is, if collective punishment qualifies as defense. If the blockade on water, food, electricity, if the dropping of white phosphorus, which is an indiscriminate weapon, qualifies. So I do believe that there is a discussion to be had here. I don’t believe that, in either or approach is what is necessary, but we should identify what our goal, is which is the cooling of tensions in the region.”

She continued, “I do believe Hama has to be dealt with. But we’re trying to figure out right now is what this present situation of collective punishment and indiscriminate attack is one approach, but we are seeing the issues and complications of that approach now. Can we target them in terms of intelligence? Is there precision?”

Ocasio-Cortez added, “I have concerns about white phosphorus, I have concerns about the respect for humanitarian aid, about human rights and ensuring that we have humanitarian aid going through.”

