Marlow: Biden Spent 50 Years in D.C. Figuring Out How to Enrich His Family

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow said Monday on The First’s “Road to the White House” that President Joe Biden has spent 50 years in Washington, D.C. enriching his family.

Anchor Mike Slater said, “The most important thing I got from this book is that Joe Biden is not a goofy buffoon walking around stepping on rakes and, ‘Gosh golly, aw shucks, now I happen to be in the White House.’ I don’t want to say mastermind, that may give him too much credit, but who is Joe Biden?”

Marlow said, “He is not this goofball who just bumbled into the presidency and is just getting puppeteered by everyone.”

He continued, “I figured that America, we are too smart to elect an bumbling idiot, that it couldn’t be the case. I started to delve into his life and I had a hypothesis that no, he is not an evil genius or some kind of mastermind, but he has a fastball. We have not given him credit–exactly how capable he is. The fact that he he is capable and fairly competent is why things are so bad. It is not that he is incompetent. He has an agenda and he has a vision involving his family getting a lot of money and him having a lot of power.”

Marlow added, “He is the one, in over fifty years in Washington, who figured out how you stay in power in this country. That is to do favors. You do favors for people domestically and you do favors overseas. Those favors don’t just mean more power for Joe, they actually mean more money for his family. I document 20 maybe 30 of them in the book. All of them end up enriching certain Bidens for nothing.”

