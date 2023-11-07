Joy Behar: MAGA People ‘Misinformed,’ ‘Low-Information Voters’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believed “MAGA people” were “low information voters.”

Behar said, “This is what I’m afraid about because this whole week when I was gone those polls came out, which I know you hate, about how he’s neck and neck with Biden in certain swing states. I thought this is a guy if he wins it’s all about revenge. Nixon had an enemies list. A lot of people thought it was an honor to be on it. He was out to get these people who are political enemies. This guy will deploy the military against demonstrators. People need to understand what this means in this country if he wins again.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “You know what, you’re right , we do have the fatigue. What I think is going to work against him everybody in this audience knows have we ever said or done anything like this to a judge in court we would be underneath. Americans regardless of their belief system don’t like a double standard.”

Behar added, “I find that the MAGA people feel like he’s a victim of the system and he’s a pathetic case and he’s fighting the system and it’s a witch hunt. They’re misinformed. They are low-information voters.”

