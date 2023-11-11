ADL CEO: Campus Antisemitism Due to Oppressor vs. Oppressed ‘Oppression Olympics’ Where Jews Are at ‘Bottom’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt slammed college administrators and presidents for their failure to combat antisemitism on campus and blamed “the oppression Olympics, where you either play oppressor or oppressed. And in this victimology madness, Jews are somehow put at the bottom.”

Greenblatt stated, “I am so sick of the safe spaces conversation. Don’t talk to me about safe spaces when your campuses are literally unsafe. These college administrators — and you know, it’s the oppression Olympics, Joe, it’s the oppression Olympics, where you either play oppressor or oppressed. And in this victimology madness, Jews are somehow put at the bottom. But here’s the thing Joe, I am so tired of the cowardice. I am so tired of the weakness. So, university presidents, I am looking right at you. If you violate Title VI and you make your students unsafe, ADL is coming for you. If you create environments where Jewish students are being harassed, being targeted, I’ve got news for you, you may have a moral weakness, but you also have a fiduciary responsibility to protect your institutions. And look, whether you’re going to lose tens of millions of donor dollars — and you will — or you lose hundreds of millions in federal funding because you lose Title VI — and you will — we are coming for you, because I’m tired of waiting, Joe. I’m tired of waiting for them to protect my Jewish kids in school. So, I’m going to protect them with the full force of the law.”

