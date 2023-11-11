Maher: Parties Have Switched and the Elitists Are Dems

During the “Overtime” segment of his HBO show “Real Time” aired on CNN on Friday, host Bill Maher said that there has been a switch between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party as to “who the elitists are. It used to be the country club Republicans, and now it’s the Chardonnay-sipping Democrat.”

Maher asked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) if going after employers who employ illegal immigrants would help with border security.

Cruz responded that it would help and he’s in favor of it and E-Verify and has introduced legislation on it.

Maher then asked, “And what happened? Your party must not like that, because we know cheap labor’s good.”

Cruz responded, “So, look, there are a lot of Republicans who don’t like that. There are fewer, but I do think that the Republican Party is changing. I think we’re becoming much more of a blue-collar party, which I think is a very good thing.”

Maher then stated, “They are switching, aren’t they? Yes. It’s interesting. The parties are kind of switching like who the elitists are. It used to be the country club Republicans, and now it’s the Chardonnay-sipping Democrat. … It’s an interesting do-si-do the parties did.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett