GOP Rep. Gimenez: Odd to Hear Biden Talk About Family Separation when He Lost Tons of Migrant Kids

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) responded to talking points from the Biden campaign sent out on Thanksgiving that argued that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump didn’t secure the border during his presidency and only separated families and left behind a broken immigration system for President Joe Biden to clean up by stating that it’s odd to hear Biden talk about family separation and breaking the immigration system considering that the government has separated families by losing track of tens of thousands of migrant children.

Gimenez said, “Well, look, listen…never listen to what President Biden tells you, always watch what he’s doing. It’s President Biden who actually destroyed our immigration and our southern border. As soon as he took office, there was a huge increase in the number of migrants flowing into the United States. It was President Biden also that has at least 85,000 children that we don’t even know where they are, so talking about separating families. President Trump had this border under control. President Trump was actually following the law. It’s President Biden who is breaking the law and is putting Americans at risk.”

