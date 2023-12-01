Liz Cheney: Trump Election Would Be End of the Republic — We Are ‘Sleepwalking into a Dictatorship’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a preview clip that will air on “CBS Sunday Morning” that if former President Donald Trump is elected in 2024, it would be the end of the U.S. republic form of government because we would be “sleepwalking into dictatorship.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JOHN DICKERSON: You say, Donald Trump, if he is re-elected, it will be the end of the Republic. What do you mean?

CHENEY: He’s told us what he will do. It’s very easy to see the steps that he will take. People who say, ‘Well, if he’s elected, it’s not that dangerous because we have all of these checks and balances,’ don’t fully understand the extent to which the Republicans in Congress today have been co-opted. One of the things that we see happening today is a sort of a sleepwalking into dictatorship in the United States.