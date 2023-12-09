Maher: People Who Get News from MSNBC, NYT Didn’t Know About Longstanding Issues on Campuses

During an interview with Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) President and CEO Greg Lukianoff that took place on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the issue on college campuses of students viewing everything through an identity politics lens has been around for a long time, but “for a long time, my dear liberal friends, but the ones who only watch MSNBC and read The New York Times, they were like, what are you talking about?”

Maher said, “I honestly think the kids, I think they’re — you know that phrase, useful idiots? The bigger scandal here is that these are the biggest, most esteemed colleges in the country and they’ve raised a bunch of f*cking idiots. So, do I really think they want to wipe out the Jews? I don’t. But they have this — they live by buzzwords and what they read on TikTok, they want to be an ally of people who have more melanin and less money. That’s who you have to be an ally [to], don’t think of it past more than that. And that’s — how did this happen at these colleges? Which, you and I both have been talking about this for a long time. And by the way, there’s a group of us, I would call us old-school liberals, which, we get called conservative for being that now. And, for a long time, my dear liberal friends, but the ones who only watch MSNBC and read The New York Times, they were like, what are you talking about? If there’s anything good that has come out of this, it’s that now you see what we’ve been talking about. We were not making it up.”

