Dem NY Assemblywoman: We Still Have No Answers on Cars Migrants in Shelter Claim to Own

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” New York State Assemblywoman Jaime Williams (D) discussed an incident where people staying at migrant shelters in New York City claimed to own vehicles being towed from the area and stated that there still haven’t been any answers as to whether the migrants did own the vehicles and how they got them if they did.

Williams said, “I got there, it was filled with five cars, one truck. And as soon as the park’s police called the tow trucks — as soon as the tow trucks arrived on the scene, we saw the migrants running out of the tents, saying that the vehicles had belonged to them. Actually, one of the migrant[s] had a title in his hand. That was just really concerning. Where did they get these vehicles from? And it seems like they are having more resources than the average American. So, we deserve answers, our taxpayers deserve answers. It’s not right.”

Co-host Todd Piro then asked, “Have you gotten any answers as to where these migrants got these vehicles in the first place?”

Williams responded, “We have not gotten any responses from anyone whatsoever. And this morning, we’ll be working on that. But, as of right now, nothing. And as you can see, no registration, no license plate, no inspection. Five cars, one truck.”

