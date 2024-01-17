Dimon: Dems Should Be ‘More Respectful’ of Trump Supporters, Negative MAGA Talk Will Hurt Biden

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Democrats needed to be “more respectful” of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Dimon said, “I wish the Democrats would think a little more carefully when they talk about MAGA. You know, and if you travel this country. The country’s unbelievable.”

He continued, “People are growing. They’re hungry to grow. They’re innovating. It’s everywhere. It’s not just Silicon Valley. So we’ve got this great hand. But when people say MAGA, they’re actually looking at people voting for Trump, and they think they’re voting, and they’re basically scapegoating them, that you are like him. But I don’t think they’re voting for Trump because of his family values. If you just take a step back, be honest. He’s kind of right about NATO. Kind of right about immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Tax reform worked. He was right about some of China.”

Dimon added, “I don’t like how he said things about Mexico. But he wasn’t wrong about some of these critical issues, and that’s why they’re voting for him. And I think people should be a little more respectful of our fellow citizens. And when you guys have people up here– You should always ask the Why. Not like it’s a binary thing, you’re supporting Trump, you’re not supporting Trump. Why are you supporting Trump?”

He concluded, “The Democrats have done a pretty good job with the deplorables hugging onto their Bibles and their beer and their guns. I mean, really like, can we just stop that stuff and actually grow up, and treat other people with respect to listen to a little bit? And I do think the economy will affect I think there’s this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden’s election campaign.”

