Dem Rep. Moore: Prices Haven’t Declined, But GOP Feeds ‘Fear’ on Inflation — We’re ‘Still Roiling’ from COVID

On Thursday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) stated that “Republicans just feed people a diet of fear” on inflation, but “we’ve experienced inflation” and “of course, people are dissatisfied with the current conditions, we are still roiling from the COVID pandemic and the kinds of pressures that that’s brought on our economy. We still see that, even though our economy is improving, prices have not gone down.”

Host Mimi Geerges asked, “Where does President Biden stand now with black voters and what does he need to do to turn around the polling?”

Moore responded, “I think what he needs to do is what we need to do, and that is really to connect people to how their lives have improved and [are] going to improve under the Biden administration. I think that Republicans just feed people a diet of fear, inflation. And, of course, it’s true that we’ve experienced inflation. But…the sort of things that President Biden has put in place, the infrastructure bill, his Inflation Reduction Act are going to provide hundreds of thousands of jobs, and particularly for low-wage workers, for African Americans who are accustomed to doing manufacturing business. When President Biden came to Milwaukee, he featured a black-owned business, a plumbing business that had created hundreds of jobs by replacing the lead pipes, which, of course, are poisoning the children in our community. And these are jobs that are not only jobs, but training opportunities. And these are the kinds of things that we think that we need to talk more about in Milwaukee. And of course, people are dissatisfied with the current conditions, we are still roiling from the COVID pandemic and the kinds of pressures that that’s brought on our economy. We still see that, even though our economy is improving, prices have not gone down. But people need to reconcile the fact that wages have gone up, jobs have gone up, job opportunities have gone up. And it’s our job to deliver that message.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett