Judge Judy: Biden, Trump Lack ‘Intellectual Gravitas’ — Nikki Haley Only Chance to ‘Redeem’ U.S.

TV court-show arbitrator Judge Judy Sheindlin said Monday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that she thought Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) was the best choice to “redeem” the United States.

Sheindlin said, “I met Nikki Haley about a year ago. Because I was impressed with her four years ago. And when she decided to dip her toe in the water, I said, it’s someone who I could embrace, but I first have to meet her. So we spent some time together, and I was impressed enough with what I heard and her history to travel 1,700 miles tonight to convince whoever I can in the state of New Hampshire that Donald Trump should not be president again and that Joe Biden should not be president again. And Nikki Haley is a chance for America to redeem its rightful place in the world. That’s the reason. That’s an honest, long-winded reason.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I read that you said neither Biden nor Trump would know a Houthi from a salami.”

Sheindlin said, “Well, I said that they wouldn’t know a Houthi from a salami, unless someone whispered in their ear, that would be to Donald, or put it on a teleprompter, which would be President Biden.”

She added, “I don’t think that either of those two men have the intellectual gravitas to govern this great country. I’m not a Trump basher. I lived in New York City for many years. He got Wollman’s Rink up and running, and my mother loved ice skating. But even Donald knew. Years ago that he wasn’t going to be president, even though he didn’t think he was going to be president. It was a lark. It was a lark. And there he was. And without getting into all of the controversy as to why, he did a couple of things that I agree with when he was president. But chaos follows him. And right now he’s embroiled in legal, financial, personal, civil, criminal actions. You need someone who is totally focused on being President of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN