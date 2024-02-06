Waltz: Biden Is Holding Israel Money Hostage After Dems Avoided Border Talks for Months

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that the Senate has had a starting point on a border bill ever since the House passed H.R. 2 back in May of 2023, and could have started negotiating a bill by amending H.R. 2, but sat for months and waited to start talks until money for Ukraine was on the verge of running out.

Waltz stated that there will be an exchange between the House and Senate, especially since the House is controlled by Republicans and the Senate is controlled by Democrats.

He added, “Now we have this massive package with all kinds of different aspects to it and all kinds of different interests and stakeholders, and it’s a bit of a mess … So, here we are, and we passed H.R. 2 nine months ago. If the Senate didn’t like it, wanted to amend it, wanted to send it back, they could have done so last year. But that’s what we believed, Trump policies, his executive orders worked. We sought to codify them into law, and they sat for nine months until Ukraine was on the verge of running out of money, and then packaged all this together. And so, it’s enormously frustrating.”

Waltz further stated that it’s stunning that President Joe Biden has now threatened to veto standalone Israel funding after the U.S. has given huge sums of money to other nations like Ukraine.

