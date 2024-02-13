Behar: If Trump Elected, Putin Will Invade Europe, U.S. Will Bring the ‘Draft Back’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump is elected president, Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Europe, and the United States will have to bring the military “draft back.”

Behar said, “On one hand you have Biden. How old is he 81? He stammers. He’s had a stammer all his life. That’s part of the reason why he looks a little doddering. He’s trying to get the words out. The guy has accomplished a lot. I don’t want to repeat all the things he’s done for Americans already. On the other hand, you have a 77-year-old criminal who only cares about getting out of jail. Okay?”

She continued, “And, and I wasn’t here yesterday because all weekend I was ruminating about what he said about getting us out of NATO. I don’t think people understand what that means. You know, I saw this video of all these young MAGA guys celebrating Trump and you know what, you guys will be draft age. You want to start up with Russian, the Russians going into Ukraine and then to Crimea and then to Poland? What’s next, France, Germany, Italy? You think Americans are not going to be involved in that kind of a war. That’s what you’re looking at with this guy.”

She added, “You know, I mean I hate to bring up Hitler, but before Hitler became powerful, he stuck his little toe in, and the Brits and the Americans, everybody appeased him and said, he’s not going to get worse, and then they gave over the Sudetenland to him and the next thing you know he’s invading Poland and then he is occupying France, then he gets Mussolini on his side. This is what Putin is going to do. It is very, very urgent that we not elect this man. It’s not just about us, it’s not about just the economy, it’s about the world’s geopolitical issue.”

Behar concluded, “These boys who are 13, 14, 15, they will be the ones to go. They will have the draft back again.”

