Dem Chicago Alderman: Biden, Mayorkas Inviting People to Manipulate Asylum Process

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Chicago Alderman and Democratic U.S. House candidate Raymond Lopez stated that migrants “are basically manipulating the asylum process at the behest of President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas” and are cutting the line.

Lopez said that due to a lack of state and federal help, “Chicago taxpayers are feeling the pinch…and I think that the frustration is going to reach a boiling point this year, particularly as the Democratic National Convention comes to highlight all of the great policies of the Democratic Party, which I belong to, while simultaneously trying to ignore the problem that they created with a broken immigration system.”

He added, “Well, overwhelmingly, a majority of the individuals that came through our borders want to work. They wanted something better. And I still love the fact that we are the country that everyone aspires to get to. But we have to remember something, that they are basically manipulating the asylum process at the behest of President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas, leapfrogging over all of those millions of individuals who came here for the same — for the very same reason, and are expecting some sort of support and they’re not getting it. They’re seeing the harsh realities of what it’s like to be in America without any kind of support when you come straight off the boat as the saying goes.”

Lopez also stated that Republicans and Democrats have both ignored DACA recipients and that migrants can’t work to support themselves. Lopez also stated that in order to solve the problem, asylum claims need to be adjudicated quicker, but he doesn’t think there will be a fix because both parties like using the immigration system to score political points.

