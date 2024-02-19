VP Harris: Trump Is ‘Bowing Down’ to Russian Dictator Putin

Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump was bending a knee to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Harris said, “We need to do our part, and we have been very clear that the United States Congress must act. I will say that one point that gives me some level of optimism is we are clear in the knowledge that there is bipartisan support both in the Senate, which we have seen a demonstration of, and in the House. So let’s put this to a vote in the House. I am certain that it will pass.”

Mitchell said, “Do you think that Vladimir Putin has been emboldened by what Donald Trump said about NATO and about Putin?”

Harris said, “I mean, the idea that the former president of the United States would say that he, quote, encourages, encourages a brutal dictator to invade our allies and that the United States of America would simply stand by and watch. No previous United States president, regardless of their party, has bowed down to a Russian dictator before. And now we are seeing an example, something I just believe that the American people would never support which is a United States president current or former bowing down with those kinds of words and apparently an intention of conduct to a Russian dictator.”

