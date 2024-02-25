Donalds: Black Voters Support Trump Because They Also Face Legal Injustice

Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that black voters who supported former President Donald Trump do so because they have dealt with an unfair justice system.

Friday, during a speech to a summit of Black conservatives in South Carolina, Trump said, “And then I got indicted a second time and then a third time and a fourth time. And a lot of people said that that’s why the black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as– I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Congressman, it sounds like Donald Trump was implying that he can win black voters because they get indicted all the time too. Is that what he was saying?”

Donalds said, “I think that’s part of it.”

He continued, “When you layer on the fact that, yes, this is political persecution from the Department of Justice and from radical DA’s throughout our country, this is something similar that black people have to deal with, with the justice system themselves. So there are look of it is real simple. Well dang if the government going after him with foolishness, he can’t be that bad, especially considering the fact that Joe Biden is terrible at his job.”

