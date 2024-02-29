Cortez Masto: People Fear Migrant Surge Will Cause More Crime Due to ‘Fearmongering’ 

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) stated that people believe that the influx of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. will cause more crime because of “the fearmongering that is out there.” “And it is important for Democrats to take the data and the truth and push it out there and make sure we’re talking about and educating our voters.”

Host Alex Wagner asked, “I’ve first got to ask you what you think of the phrase ‘Biden migrant crime’?”

Cortez Masto answered, “Well, it’s just ridiculous. It’s typical what former President Trump has always done, even in 2016, to make up information, lies, talk about what’s happening at the border when it’s really not. And Alex, I think that’s why it’s important for people to really know the facts and it was important for me, for that reason, to go down to the border. … And if you actually sit and talk to the agents on the border, you will learn that they need more resources. They’re [over]whelmed and they’re understaffed. … There’s so much happening there, and for that reason, I supported that bipartisan legislation that you talked about, the border security act.”

Later, Wagner said, “I hear a lot more from both sides about fentanyl and human trafficking than I do the statistic that crime levels are dropping in the cities that receive the most migrants in Texas. And I think that that — if we talk about the long-term effects here, 57% of Americans believe the large number of migrants seeking to enter the country is going to lead to more crime. Setting aside the importance of correcting that, that is also very politically advantageous for Republicans, for the American public to believe that, and I wonder, do Democrats have a plan for pushing back on that narrative?”

Cortez Masto responded, “Well, let me just say that that’s the fearmongering that is out there. There is so much of it that the Republicans, and particularly, former President Trump, that’s what they — it’s emotional fearmongering. … And it is important for Democrats to take the data and the truth and push it out there and make sure we’re talking about and educating our voters.”

