VP Harris Won’t Say Whether She, Biden Will Participate in Debates

Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn’t say Friday in an interview with NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander if President Joe Biden will participate in general election debates against former President Donald Trump.

The full interview will air on “NBC Nightly News” on Friday.

Alexander said, “Mr. Trump has challenged the president to debate him any time, anywhere, any place. Will President Biden commit to debating Donald Trump?”

Harris said, “I haven’t talked to the president about that yet. But I will tell you something if you want to look at the split screen to understand what is at stake. On the one hand, you’ve got Joe Biden, someone who is competent, who is principled, who has accomplished more than many presidents even hoped for, be it on infrastructure, on climate, on health care. On the other side of that split screen, you’ve got the former president, who glorifies dictators and has said he’ll be a dictator on day one. Someone who has said that he will weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies.”

She added, “The split screen is clear.”

Alexander said, “Should President Biden debate him in your view?”

Harris said, “That is a choice. This is going to be decided upon soon, and we will keep you posted.”

Alexander said, “Will you commit to a debate?”

Harris said, “Peter, we just got through the State of the Union. And I’m just so excited about what we accomplished last night and our president.”

