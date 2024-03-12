Omar: Biden Has Made ‘Significant’ ‘Change in Policy’ on Israel-Hamas I and Uncommitted Voters Want

On Tuesday’s “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said that there has been a “change in policy” by the Biden administration on the Israel-Hamas war that she and people who voted uncommitted in Democratic primaries want.

Host Abby Phillip asked, “I wonder, if the election were held today, would you vote for Joe Biden? Can you confirm that he would have your vote today?”

Omar answered, “Of course. Democracy is on the line. We are facing down fascism and I personally know what my life felt like, having Trump as the president of this country, and I know what it felt like for my constituents and for people around this country and around the world. We have to do everything that we can to make sure that does not happen to our country again.”

Phillip then asked, “And do you think your constituents ultimately will come to the same conclusion that you did, the tens of thousands who voted uncommitted as a protest against the President?”

Omar answered, “Well, the uncommitteds have been very clear, they want a change in policy, and we’ve seen that. Within three days, you had the vice president using the word ‘ceasefire.’ We now have the President saying there is a red line if Israel goes into Rafah that he is going to condition aid. So, there has been significant progress. I think it is the responsibility of every citizen of this country that cares for the humanity of all to continue to push this administration to do what it can do to end the onslaught that Palestinians are living through every single day.”

