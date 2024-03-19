Afghan Gold Star Dad: Charges for Interrupting SOTU Haven’t Been Dropped, No One from Admin. Has Tried to Help

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel on Tuesday that was aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “America Reports,” Steve Nikoui, the father of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was killed during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing, stated that the charges against him for interrupting President Joe Biden’s State of the Union haven’t been dropped and no one from the Biden administration has tried to help him, which he isn’t surprised by, because Biden won’t recognize his own grandchild and “it’s nothing new. It’s been this way for the last two-and-a-half years.”

Fox News Congressional Correspondent Aishah Hasnie asked, “Did those charges get dropped?”

Nikoui answered, “I have no idea, no, no charges got dropped, so.”

Hasnie followed up, “So, you’re still facing charges?”

Nikoui answered, “Yeah.”

Hasnie then asked, “Really? And nobody from the administration has tried to intervene or help?”

Nikoui responded in the affirmative to the first question and “No” to the second.

Hasnie then asked, “And what do you have to say about that?”

Nikoui answered, “Not very much, because that administration, he won’t even recognize his own grandson, so — or grandchild, whatever. So, it’s not — it’s nothing new. It’s been this way for the last two-and-a-half years.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett