Marsha Blackburn: Mayorkas Should Stand for His Impeachment Trial, as Instructed by the Constitution

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for the U.S. Senate to take up impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas once they are received from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Blackburn warned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is seeking to table the impeachment articles. However, she maintained an impeachment trial, which the U.S. Constitution instructs, was the proper next step.

“Speaker Johnson said, next week, they planned to send those articles of impeachment to the Senate,” fill-in host Jason Chaffetz said. “What happens then, Senator?”

“Yes, and on Wednesday, we expect them to come to us,” Blackburn replied. “We will receive the articles. We will be sworn in. Each senator is sworn in into the court of impeachment. Now, here’s where it gets tricky. We should move forward at that point with the impeachment trial or a committee of impeachment. But what we’re hearing is, for the first time ever in our nation’s history, Chuck Schumer is wanting to table the impeachment articles.”

“Every American should be incensed by this,” she continued. “Issue number one, we have nearly 10 million illegal aliens that have come into this country on Joe Biden’s watch. Alejandro Mayorkas has lied to Congress. He has repeatedly said that the border is closed. It is not. He is doing Joe Biden’s bidding on this. Every single state is affected by this. He should stand for his impeachment trial, as instructed by the Constitution of the United States.”

