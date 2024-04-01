Chris Matthews: Trump Calling Himself ‘God’ — If He Can Get Away with It, It Is a ‘Cult’

Long-time political commentator Chris Matthews said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump was being blasphemous by claiming he is God.

Matthews said, “This presidential candidate, Donald Trump, is saying, I am the shepherd. I’m him. I’m God. It’s astounding to me. It’s astounding to me that he can talk like this. It’s blasphemy.”

He continued, “When I was up there in New Hampshire, my tenth primary up there, I saw a lot of really poor people waiting in line for two hours to see Donald Trump. Really poor people, white people in most cases. And I said, what’s going on here? I don’t know if the tabs relate or why it relates, but they really want this guy to be president again. Then I saw the Florida Atlantic University poll that came out in March. And it pointed out that the only economic group in the country that likes Trump is under $ 50,000 a year, not $50,000 to $100,000, only people below $50,000. I can’t put it all together. Maybe people are hard up, people have a grievance against society, because society has been tough on him. white, Hispanic, black, all kinds of people below $50,000 a year are for Trump. Somebody has got to get that into their heads that’s what’s going on here. Somebody has to start thinking about why Trump is appealing to those people who are hard up.”

Matthews added, “I don’t know if the Democrats have really thought through this campaign and what they’re up against. This guy’s calling himself God. And if he can get away with that, then it is truly a cult.”

