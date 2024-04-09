Biden: I’m ‘Examining’ if I Can Shut Down Border Unilaterally, ‘Trying to Work Through that’

During an interview with Univision that took place last Wednesday and aired on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said that the White House is “examining” if he has the power to unilaterally shut down the border and that while “some have suggested I should just go ahead and try it, and if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court,” “we’re trying to work through that right now.”

Interviewer Enrique Acevedo asked, “Have you made a final decision on taking executive [action], in terms of what you want to do at the border, that includes the power to shut down the border, as it was suggested?”

Biden answered, “We’re examining whether or not I have that power. I would have that power under the legislation when the border has over…5,000 people a day trying to cross the border, because you can’t manage it, slow it up. There’s no guarantee that I have that power all by myself without legislation. And some have suggested I should just go ahead and try it, and if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court, but we’re trying to work through that right now.”

