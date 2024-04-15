Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘Probably Some Luck’ Kept Iran from Killing Israelis, But Iran Doesn’t Want ‘Deeper’ Conflict

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that it took “a lot of skill” and “probably some luck” to shoot down Iranian missiles and drones and “We could easily be dealing with dozens, if not hundreds, of dead Israelis today.” But “It certainly appears that the way in which Iran conducted this strike was telegraphing the fact that it does not want to be engaged in a deeper, bloodier, long-term conflict.”

Murphy said, “Well, first of all, this attack from Iran is unacceptable, and I am glad that Israel was able to shoot down all of these incoming missiles and drones. But there’s a lot of skill involved in that, but probably some luck as well. We could easily be dealing with dozens, if not hundreds, of dead Israelis today. Israel has a decision to make. I think everyone knows by now that the United States is counseling Israel to engage in a strategy moving forward that doesn’t escalate this conflict any further. It certainly appears that the way in which Iran conducted this strike was telegraphing the fact that it does not want to be engaged in a deeper, bloodier, long-term conflict. And right now, with our ships being shot at in the Red Sea, with Gaza still on fire, with unrest in Jordan, this is the absolute wrong time for there to be an additional new, broader conflict in the region.”

He added, “I think the president has been right to say that this is Israel’s decision. The United States is not going to participate in this attack. And I think it’s important for us to signal to Israel that the way in which they respond needs to be and should be calculated so as not to get Israel or the United States more deeply involved in a direct confrontation with Iran right now.”

