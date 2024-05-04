Maher: Trump Was a More Pro-Israel President than Biden Is

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while President Joe Biden is pro-Israel and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the past week, Trump was the most pro-Israel President America has ever had in its history.

Bloomberg Businessweek National Correspondent Joshua Green stated that Biden’s position on the war in the Middle East is “in a solid position, at least when it comes to public opinion.”

Fox News Contributor and former Trump Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway responded, “Well, I worked for the most pro-Israel President in American history.”

Maher responded, “That’s true.”

Green then said, “Who was very critical of Netanyahu this week.” Maher responded that Green’s point about Trump criticizing Netanyahu was true, adding, “It’s not like Biden is not pro-Israel either.”

Conway responded that Biden flip-flops on Israel and that the White House didn’t seem to care that much about the protests until the political impact of the optics of the campus protests turned against Biden and they weren’t concerned with denouncing the ridiculousness of the protesters and their failure to call for a release of the hostages held by Hamas.

