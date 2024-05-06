S.E. Cupp: ‘Donald Trump‘s Voters Have Very Low Standards’

Political commentator S.E. Cupp said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump’s voters “have very low standards.”

Host Sara Sidner said, “We’re going to start with the poll of polls. The average of the polls, looking at them tight as could possibly be. If you are running a campaign what do you thinking right now?”

Cupp said, “Well, I think these polls are tight because Donald Trump’s voters have very low standards, and Joe Biden’s voters have standards that are probably a little too high.”

She continued, “So, Donald Trump has got a fan base that doesn’t care about all the things that would normally drag down a candidate, and I think Joe Biden’s voters are demanding better, demanding more, they’re saying, ‘I’m gonna stay home if you don’t change some of your positions and your rhetoric.’ So I think that’s why they are tight. But they’re gonna be tight this whole time.”

Cupp added, “There are a lot of X factors. We have got a third-party candidate who could really blow up this election. We’ve got the trials. We’ve got an economy that could change and really alter the polls and the election. So there’s a lot of unknowns still.”

