WATCH: Donald Trump Cheered at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

Donald Trump is known for his ability to make an entrance, and he did not disappoint on Sunday as his plane touched down near the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

An audible cheer erupted as the former president’s plane descended into an airport near the race.

🚨 JUST IN: Trump Force One just flew over the Coca Cola 600 in North Carolina He’ll be attending the race as well This man never stops 🇺🇸 Meanwhile, Biden’s sleeping on vacation in Delaware for the hundredth time. (🎥 @margommartin, @MattDeason) pic.twitter.com/snzixXURIh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2024

And no, that audible cheer was not for Matchbox 20. The warm welcome continued once President Trump arrived at the race.

Before the start of the race, Trump participated in a solemn moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives in defense of the country.

Trump continued making the rounds at the race with a walk along pit road.

🇺🇸 President Trump walking down pit lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway The amount of love and support this man gets from literally everyone he meets is incredible.pic.twitter.com/PnIB2GizDp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 26, 2024

Of course, when the former president is walking along pit road, it’s to be expected that he would climb to a position of power. After all, Commander-in-Chief and Crew Chief have some job similarities.

And, of course, it only makes sense that he would have the best seat in the house.

Omg Trump is on the roof now watching NASCAR in North Carolina Biden could never make it up there pic.twitter.com/1OjFb9ezTJ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 27, 2024

Trump’s visit to the Coca-Cola 600 – the first presidential visit in the history of the race – comes at the end of a busy week in which the former president spoke (and danced) before a crowd of thousands in the Bronx, riled up a crowd of Libertarians on Saturday, and thrilled racing fans on Sunday.

Not a bad week.