WATCH: Donald Trump Cheered at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600

Jared C. Tilton_Getty Images
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Donald Trump is known for his ability to make an entrance, and he did not disappoint on Sunday as his plane touched down near the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

An audible cheer erupted as the former president’s plane descended into an airport near the race.

And no, that audible cheer was not for Matchbox 20. The warm welcome continued once President Trump arrived at the race.

Before the start of the race, Trump participated in a solemn moment of silence to honor those who lost their lives in defense of the country.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands on the grid with NASCAR team owner Richard Childress prior to the...

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands on the grid with NASCAR team owner Richard Childress before the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2024, in Concord, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Trump continued making the rounds at the race with a walk along pit road.

Of course, when the former president is walking along pit road, it’s to be expected that he would climb to a position of power. After all, Commander-in-Chief and Crew Chief have some job similarities.

And, of course, it only makes sense that he would have the best seat in the house.

Trump’s visit to the Coca-Cola 600 – the first presidential visit in the history of the race – comes at the end of a busy week in which the former president spoke (and danced) before a crowd of thousands in the Bronx, riled up a crowd of Libertarians on Saturday, and thrilled racing fans on Sunday.

Not a bad week.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.