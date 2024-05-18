Ex-NYTer Bowles: A Full Correction for Left-Wing Excesses in 2020 Includes People Getting Their Jobs Back

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” former New York Times reporter and current reporter and Head of Strategy at the Free Press Nellie Bowles argued that a full reversal of the left-wing excesses of 2020 should include “apologies to the people who got in a lot of trouble when they opposed those MIT DEI statements, let’s say, or maybe some people would get their jobs back” but that hasn’t happened.

Host Bill Maher said, “[W]e just had the fourth anniversary of the George Floyd murder, which, obviously changed a lot in this country. I think the big headline there should always be that it was a good thing that more of America got more impatient with racism, that’s the main thing. But, like with everything in America — like with everything, we never just react, we overreact. And now some of these things seem to — that came out right after that seem to be being rolled back. For example, defund the police, that was a big thing, people aren’t doing that anymore. And candidates who are for it aren’t winning. DEI, that seems to have fizzled out a little bit and people said we did too much of that. Forcing diversity statements, MIT said they’re not going to do that anymore. That’s where, when you — to get the job, you had to write out, here’s what I would do to help the cause. It’s like, okay, just be a good human being, we don’t have to get the statement like we’re in the Soviet Union.”

Bowles responded, “I don’t think that we’re in a point where this is being walked back or this is being totally reversed until we see maybe like some apologies to the people who got in a lot of trouble when they opposed those MIT DEI statements, let’s say, or maybe some people would get their jobs back, a lot of people lost their jobs in the kind of spasms of cancellations over the last few years. You don’t see any of that happening.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett