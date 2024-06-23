Graham: Biden Could Be Subject to Criminal Prosecution Over Laken Riley

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday” that President Joe Biden could be criminally prosecuted for the murder of nursing student Laken Riley if the Supreme Court does not rule there is presidential immunity.

Graham said, “The border is beyond broken. You have wars in Ukraine. You have the Mideast on fire. When it comes to enforcing the law, Joe Biden has been beyond reckless. He’s taken a parole statute that’s limited in nature and has given a million people parole when, on average, the Trump and [Obama] administrations gave 5,600 people parole. Laken Riley’s murderer was paroled because they had lack of capacity in El Paso.”

He added, “On and on and on, all these women who have been raped and murdered have one thing in common, the people that killed them, raped them and murdered them were in our custody and let go, I think illegally. So Joe Biden better hope and pray there’s presidential immunity because when he allowed the killer of Laken Riley to be released on parole because of lack of capacity, I think he’s subject not only to a lawsuit but criminal prosecution if there’s not presidential immunity.”

